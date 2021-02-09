Swainsboro angler catches record-setting shad in Ogeechee River

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Fisherman Christian Blake Jones, of Swainsboro, was out trying to catch crappie when he reeled in a record-setting hickory shad.

His catch on the Ogeechee River in Emanuel County weighed 2 pounds and 3 ounces, breaking 25-year-old statewide record of 1 lb, 15 oz caught in 1995, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“It is beyond exciting to hear about a new state record, and it emphasizes the fantastic fishing opportunities found in Georgia,” says Scott Robinson, assistant chief of fisheries for the wildlife resources division. “Who will catch the next one?”

Hickory shad are gray or green above with a silvery side, large prominent scales, a horizontal row of dark spots behind the gill cover and a deeply forked tail. They are most similar to American shad and blueback herring, which have a lower jaw that is equal or only slightly projecting beyond the upper jaw. Gizzard and threadfin shad both have an elongated ray in the dorsal fin.

Both hickory and American shad are spend most of their life in the Atlantic Ocean, then return to their rivers of origin to spawn.

In Georgia, the shad spawning run usually begins in January in the southern rivers, and fish can be found until May below the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near Augusta.

American and hickory shad are commercially harvested in the Altamaha and Savannah rivers. However, these fish can also be targeted by anglers utilizing recreational fishing gear in any of Georgia’s coastal rivers and are primarily caught on artificial lures, such as curl-tail grubs.

The Ogeechee River near the U.S. Highway 80 bridge and near the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam on the Savannah River are two of the more popular areas to target shad with recreational tackle.

