School learning transitions could heavily impact special needs students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting switched from in-person learning, to virtual, and then back to in-person can mess up any child’s routine.

For kids with special needs, it can be even more difficult. One Augusta family is seeing that first-hand.

For Kristy Rogers and her 6-year-old son, Rilee, this school year has been like a bad dream.

“Learning for him virtually has been a nightmare honestly,” Rogers said.

Rilee is autistic and is a kindergartener at Lake Forest Hills, a school that has switched from virtual to face-to-face learning at least three times.

“He went back for maybe a week and then we were back out again for three days and now we’re back in school again,” the mother, Kristy said.

For autistic children who thrive off routine, something like this can turn their world upside down.

“He needs that classroom structure. The structure of routine for any child with autism is a major ordeal and learning from school and then to virtually has been wrecking his world honestly,” Kristy said.

Not having that structure is hurting more than just their education.

“We’re already seeing a dramatic rise in adolescents and adults on the autism spectrum in suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors as well as other mental health crises,” Teal Benevides with the Department of Occupational Therapy at Augusta University said.

Benevides says many of these students are regressing with skills they’ve already learned, causing even more stress on families and parents.

“Parents are being asked to put their careers on hold to sit with their child during their virtual school day,” Benevides said. “Parents are being incredibly stressed to play so many roles and so I think it’s impossible to ask parents to do that.”

But Kristy says she will never give up trying to give her kids the best education possible.

“Me, myself, I struggle somedays, I really do. I struggle some days but I’m here for my children and I want to fight for my children. All of them,” Rogers said.

Richmond County says they offer 24/7 online tutoring for students at no cost. There is also parent training available from your child’s teacher.

Columbia County says they are working with outside programs to help aid these students.

