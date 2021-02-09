Advertisement

S.C. lawmakers introduce bills prompted by summer of protests

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a summer of protests, some activists who started groups to demand criminal justice reform are wondering what happened to the legislative momentum they worked to create.

Rye Martinez started Empower SC after the death of George Floyd to turn the energy from the protests into policy. She has now made leading the group her full-time job.

“We are going to keep being at the tables that we need to be at, we are going to email the legislators and the county members we need to email to get our message across,” Martinez said.

Martinez said Empower SC is in the process of becoming a nonprofit and the group’s priority this year is passing hate crime legislation in South Carolina.

A bill to toughen penalties for people who target a victim because of their race, color, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation, sexual orientation, and or disability is also a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus, according to Rep. Deon Tedder (D-Charleston).

Tedder represents a majority Black district and sees his win as, in part, a result of his community wanting to see change.

“What’s being prioritized in the General Assembly are not the things we were marching for this summer,” he said about abortion legislation and gun rights bills making their way through the House.

As a member of the minority party, Tedder said he is open to the possibility of working with his Republican colleagues to advance police reform bills.

One of the main bills gaining traction is sponsored by Rep. Chris Wooten (R-Lexington).

Wooten is a member of a special committee established by House Speaker Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) after the death of George Floyd. Wooten said police reform has been top of mind for him for the past few months.

“I found out two things,” Wooten said. “That the public, obviously, was crying out to trust law enforcement. And I found out our law enforcement officers are crying out for help as well. Because we haven’t funded them well ... we haven’t given them all the tools they need.”

S.C. LEGISLATURE | Group calls on South Carolina to end license plates featuring Confederate flag

Wooten’s bill, called the PACT Act, was referred to the Judiciary Committee last week.

If signed into law, it would set minimum standards for all law enforcement agencies across the state, raise the starting salary of officers to $35,000, prohibit “bad cops” from moving from agency to agency, fund the Law Enforcement Training Academy in a new way, and define a chokehold as lethal force.

“Is the end? No. Is this a great start? Yes. We have to put one foot forward first or we are not going to get anymore,” Wooten said.

Tedder agreed that it was a start.

“There are some great things in this bill and there are some things that, once it hits the floor, more things will be debated to it to make it all-encompassing of what we want to see,” he said.

Activists like Lawrence Nathaniel, who helped find Black Lives Matter SC, said they want to see more representatives like Tedder elected in future races.

“We need to work harder as an organization, as individuals in our communities to flip our House into more progressive ways. People who think like us and are from our communities,” Nathaniel said.

In the short term, Black Lives Matter SC is concentrating on establishing a community center outside Columbia, working on community policing programs with law enforcement agencies, creating a coalition of African American groups in the state, and creating a list of policies they want to see enacted.

Nathaniel and Martinez want to keep top of mind and make sure their voices aren’t forgotten once lawmakers start debating reform.

“We are not trying to fight. We want to be on the same team as legislators. We want to be on the same team as people trying to make change,” Martinez said.

MORE | New S.C. health chief works to build confidence in COVID vaccines

