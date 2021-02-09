S.C. health officials hope for an end to vaccine scheduling mess

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After weeks of waiting for a statewide appointment system to launch, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says an overhaul to the current federal system in use could prove to be a better option.

During a media briefing, DHEC officials announced the new statewide platform, CVAS, was being piloted in a few health departments across the state.

“We’re really excited about it because it doesn’t require that an internet link be sent to somebody to then register in that link and then go online,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC’s Deputy of Public Health.

Davidson explained that when you go to DHEC’s vaccine locator map, you’ll usually find a provider’s phone number or website to go to make an appointment. Providers utilizing CVAS have a direct link to the appointment-making platform.

On Monday, though, DHEC said CVAS is only available to manage appointment-making.

The CDC’s VAMS platform, in comparison, is able to handle vaccine management on the provider’s end. Now, DHEC says the platform is undergoing a major overhaul to address growing pains vaccine providers and vaccine recipients have experienced during the COVID-19 vaccine’s rollout - to the point that DHEC is now monitoring to see which system ends up being better.

“We’re continuing to pilot (CVAS) in our health departments. We have had a few issues with that - they’re trying to work those out,” said Stephen White, DHEC’s immunizations director.

Once DHEC knows it is working as it should, White said the agency will consider it for the general public.

“In the meantime, while that has been working out - CDC has been listening to South Carolina and other states that are using VAMS, and they have been making a lot of headway,” he said.

White explained that the CDC has made a lot of adjustments - some happening over the weekend, and others to be finalized this upcoming weekend. He says the major overhauls will be able to do a great deal of what CVAS does.

“CVAS cannot replace VAMS in its entirety,” he said.

DHEC is continuing to look at the CDC’s upgrades and “if they meet the need,” the agency will provide guidance on what this system looks like. If not, DHEC will have to reestablish guidance on what that will look like.

“We’re going to continue to assess both of those systems to figure out which one we will be continuing to move forward with as we go along,” said White.

