Investigation blames pilot error for plane crash a year ago at Daniel Field

Officials move plane following crash on Highland Avenue near Daniel Field.
Officials move plane following crash on Highland Avenue near Daniel Field.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation into a plane crash that occurred in February of last year near Highland Avenue has yielded new findings.

On Feb. 23, 2020, a plane crashed through a wire fence across from Highland Avenue near Daniel Field Airport.

The propeller plane owned by Eagle Parts & Products Inc. crashed around 2:10 p.m. that afternoon, shortly after takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were called to investigate.

Now, almost one year to date of the crash, findings from the NTSB found the crash was ruled as an error by the pilot.

According to an aviation accident summary, the pilot began pulling back during landing on what he thought were the throttle levers, but was instead the propeller control levers, which he pulled into the feather position.

“Feathering” is typically employed if an engine must be shut down. When the propellers started feathering, the pilot thought that he had lost power on both engines.

The pilot then landed the airplane “long” on the remaining runway, and eventually crashed into the fence across from Highland Avenue.

After the accident, the pilot realized that he had been flying the twin-engine airplane like he typically flew his single-engine airplane. He believed that is why he mixed up the propeller control levers.

The pilot was conscious after the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital and was reported to be okay after the crash.

To read the full summary, sourced by the NTSB aviation accident database, click here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

