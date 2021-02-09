North Augusta elections bring spotlight to issues

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The upcoming election in North Augusta could have big implications on the future of the downtown area.

Some of the candidates we spoke to mentioned developing downtown as a priority for them.

As we know, North Augusta and Riverside Village are important for both sides of the river. We spoke with dozens of voters Tuesday, but none wanted to go on-camera. Still, the majority said downtown and Riverside village were the two issues that brought them out to the polls.

Members of the same party, but voting on different approaches to many of the same issues.

“It’s new people and younger people perhaps coming in to be leaders in the city,” North Augusta Republican Party Chairman John Felak said.

The new leaders were perhaps most notably in the mayoral race. Both candidates pushing downtown redevelopment and handling issues at Riverside Village.

“I like the thought of being complementary versus competitive, new businesses,” High Cotton Downtown’s Gail Delvecchio said.

Delvecchio says the community has helped them survive through the pandemic, but she says downtown needs revitalization.

“It creates a more walkable environment if we have little shops like that and restaurants where folks can enjoy an evening downtown,” Delvecchio said.

From several voters, we heard one issue over and over: debt and Riverside Village. Some council candidates saying they will work to fix tax issues, financial responsibility, and transparency if elected -- as development continues on that big piece of land for those across the CSRA.

“Riverside Village is always an issue for us as that’s expanding.”

One issue that will be put in the hands of the next city government will be the Meriwether Monument. It’s an issue likely to bring many out to the polls during the general election at the end of April.

