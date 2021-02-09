Advertisement

Missing 62-year-old man was last seen in Aiken

Ronnie Louis Cummings
Ronnie Louis Cummings(Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 62-year-old man.

Ronnie Louis Cummings of Aiken was last seen on February 4, 2021 on the 300 block of Morgan Street in Aiken.

The department says Mr. Cummings may be at risk due to medical conditions. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 and 170 pounds. There is no clothing description for him at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Mr. Cummings or have seen him, please contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

