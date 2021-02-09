Advertisement

Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs' NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP) - The longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has died.

Family friend and former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and was moved to a hospice Jan. 30. Schottenheimer won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but fell short in the playoffs.

He was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He coached for 21 seasons with Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego. His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. He would exhort his players before a game with his mantra, “One play at a time.”

Marty Schotenheimer was 77.

