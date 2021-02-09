U.S. attorney to resign, return to private practice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine will be one of several dozen President Donald Trump-appointed lawyers to resign .

It’s customary as a new administration comes to take the reins of power in Washington to ask a slew of previous administration attorneys to submit their resignations.

“I’m sure any new U.S. attorney is going to have the same goals. Which is a safer district. Now, the way they approach those goals might differ, and reasonable minds can differ,” Christine said.

And he said he’s happy to afford President Joe Biden the opportunity to pick his own staff.

“We knew that it could be one term. We hoped for more, just because we have a continuing mission of service. But it’s absolutely the right and honor of a president to pick his or her appointees, and federal United States attorneys,” he said.

Several reports say that 56 Trump-appointed attorneys are expected to be asked to resign by the Department of Justice. Christine was one of those 56.

Even though President Biden will pick the next person to take this office, the Senate will need to confirm the decision.

We asked the prosecutor if he has any advice for his successor: “Don’t be risk-averse, a leader’s job is to mitigate risk, if possible. But sometimes, you just got to suck it up, turn your courage to the sticking point, and sometimes you have to accept risk to do the people’s business,” Christine said.

His resignation is effective Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the people of the 43 counties of the Southern District as their chief federal prosecutor and law enforcement officer,” Christine said. “I am proud to have worked alongside an unparalleled team of lawyers and staff in assisting our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”

Christine’s announcement was followed by a slew of accolades and well-wishes from fellow law enforcement officers who worked with his office.

“I have known Bobby Christine for more than 20 years in his capacity as prosecutor/judge and consider him a great friend,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said. “U.S. Attorney Christine has been a consummate professional in every position that he has ever held, and I look forward to what the future has in store for him. We all know that he will continue to be a great advocate for law enforcement and the justice system. Again, I want to thank U.S. Attorney Christine for his many contributions.”

Christine briefly served after the presidential election simultaneously as interim U.S. attorney for Georgia’s Northern District, serving the Atlanta area, as well as U.S. attorney for the Southern District. He recently resigned from the Northern District position.

Christine said he will return to private practice.

In 2017, 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama were asked to step down by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

However, several of those attorneys were asked to stay on board. CNN reports that at least one U.S. Attorney, David Weiss of Delaware, has been asked to stay in office because he’s overseeing a tax investigation of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.