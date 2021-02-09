Advertisement

‘Like an angel’: Good Samaritan buys out tamale vendors to feed homeless

By WLS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A good Samaritan and restaurant owner in Chicago has been feeding the city’s homeless with tamales purchased from vendors he wanted to help get inside and out of the cold.

Robert Magiet, who owns Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant TaKorea Cocina in Chicago, has been purchasing cartloads of tamales from vendors around the city for over a week. He then uses the food to feed the homeless.

“I’m going out every morning and buying out tamale vendors, so they can go home and get out of the cold for the day,” Magiet said.

Magiet donates the tamales to either homeless encampments or shelters. He also stocks Love Fridges, which are fridges around Chicago where people can either donate or grab fresh produce or cooked meals.

“I was driving past Humboldt Park and saw a tamale vendor out, and she looked like she was dressed to be in Antarctica,” Magiet said. “I pulled over and asked her if I bought all of her tamales, would she go home for the day and get out of the cold? She said, ‘Of course, absolutely, yes.’ I guess it just started from there.”

So far, Magiet has bought out more than 10 tamale vendors with the help of donations from community members, who have joined him to help those most in need. He says he’s grateful for the support.

In addition to buying tamales, he says he plans to offer some of the vendors employment.

“Well, I feel really happy. The man is like an angel,” said tamale vendor Javier Hernandez.

Magiet is no stranger to helping others. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s helped feed hundreds of people through his West Town Feeds movement, a collaboration with other restaurants to provide free hot meals to those experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

