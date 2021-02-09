How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of Wednesday’s opening of Augusta University Health’s new COVID-19 mass-vaccination site, officials released information on how to sign up for vaccinations there, how to get in and out of the parking lot, when to arrive, and more.

The clinic in the former SteinMart at 2834 Washington Road was supposed to open Monday, but that was delayed by lack of vaccine doses . Now that the supplies have arrived, the site is set to open Wednesday.

Eligible individuals can register, although vaccinations are limited right now to Peach State residents meeting criteria for Georgia Department of Public Health Phase 1A+, which includes:

Health care workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Adults ages 65 and older and their caregivers.

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders.

Registration must be completed in advance on the AU Health website at covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine. Walk-up and telephone appointments are not available.

As vaccine doses are made available, new appointment dates and times will be available online. If all locations are full, eligible individuals should check back frequently as new appointment dates and times will be posted around 4 p.m. daily.

Individuals scheduled for an appointment are asked to arrive at their scheduled time. Those who arrive early should wait in their car until their appointment time.

Traffic flows will also be adjusted when the clinic is open.

Vehicles will not be able to exit the Washington Square shopping center at Bertram Road between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to follow directional signs and arrows and use the exit adjacent to Subway. All vehicles exiting Washington Square shopping center at this location can only turn right.

To date, AU Health has administered more than 18,000 vaccinations through its locations in Georgia and South Carolina. Earlier this month, Augusta National Golf Club allowed use of the Washington Square shopping center by AU Health to help expand its ability to administer COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the community.

