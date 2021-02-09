Advertisement

Ga. Capitol roundup: Senators back more funding for schools, health

Georgia Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA - An amended state budget that increases spending on K-12 schools and public health has passed the Georgia state Senate on a 52-0 vote, racing one step closer to passage.

With Senate changes approved Tuesday, House Bill 80 returns to the House.

Representatives could agree to Senate changes or demand a conference to work out differences.

Legislative leaders have said moving the amended budget quickly is priority in case a COVID-19 outbreak forces lawmakers to stop meeting.

The measure spends $26.6 billion in state funds and $15.6 billion more in federal money in the current year ending June 30.

Lawmakers are agreeing with Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to add back $567 million to the state’s K-12 school funding formula.

Bill would widen tuition aid for Georgia special needs students

ATLANTA - Supporters of a Georgia program that pays for special education students to attend private schools are making another try to get lawmakers to broaden eligibility.

Opponents say there’s not enough oversight over how the money is spent and that public schools shouldn’t lose state money while they’re under financial stress. The Senate Education and Youth Committee heard testimony Monday on Senate Bill 47 and is expected to vote next week.

A similar measure passed the Senate last year but died in the House.

It would require Georgia’s scholarship program to grant money not only to students who have individualized education plans, as now required, but also to students with accommodation plans and students with a diagnosis of a specific disability.

2 more Georgia electric cooperatives to offer internet

ATLANTA - Two Georgia electric cooperatives say they and partners will invest more than $200 million to extend broadband internet to more than 80,000 customers in 18 counties between Atlanta and Macon.

Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. and Southern Rivers Energy made the announcement Monday with Gov. Brian Kemp and others at the state Capitol.

The two cooperatives will run fiber to all their customers and Conexon of Kansas City, Mo., will operate the service.

Central Georgia EMC is investing $135 million and Southern Rivers is investing $53 million, with each owning the infrastructure and also using it control their electric grids.

They will lease capacity to Conexon, which is investing $12.5 million and will offer accounts to customers.

Also in the news ...

