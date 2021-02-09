Fire crews called back to home on Alder Drive in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters returned to a home early Tuesday where a fire had been reported earlier.
According to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports, crews were originally called to the home in the 1800 block of Alder Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Then just before 5:30 a.m., crews were called back to the home after the fire reportedly reignited.
