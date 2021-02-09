Advertisement

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has decided to pull out of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The world’s No. 1 player is coming off a victory at the Saudi International. His manager says Johnson felt he would be better served with a week of rest at home before going to Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational and then a World Golf Championships event in Florida. Johnson has played in Saudi Arabia and Pebble Beach each of the last two years. He typically plays Pebble with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, his de facto father-in-law.

Because of COVID-19, amateurs are not playing this year.

