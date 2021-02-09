Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has decided to pull out of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The world’s No. 1 player is coming off a victory at the Saudi International. His manager says Johnson felt he would be better served with a week of rest at home before going to Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational and then a World Golf Championships event in Florida. Johnson has played in Saudi Arabia and Pebble Beach each of the last two years. He typically plays Pebble with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, his de facto father-in-law.

Because of COVID-19, amateurs are not playing this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.