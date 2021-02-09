Advertisement

Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Democrats on Tuesday are expected to talk about a lawsuit filed against Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp is named in a suit over claims of cybercrime in the 2018 election. The lawsuit was filed this past November.

At the time of the alleged crime, Kemp was the secretary of state.

He opened an investigation into the Democratic Party just days before the election, when Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams for the governor’s seat.

Back in March last year, an attorney said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not find evidence of a crime, and she recommended the case be closed.

