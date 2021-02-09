Advertisement

Dearth of bluebloods leave blue-collar teams in control

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of...
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP) - Move over, Duke and North Carolina. Make way, UCLA and Kansas. The Top 25 has a decided blue-collar — rather than blueblood — look these days.

When the Bruins and Jayhawks slid out of the poll on Monday, with Kansas ending its record run at 231 consecutive weeks, it marked the first time those four schools, along with Kentucky, had not been ranked since Dec. 18, 1961.

That has created space for schools such as Gonzaga and Baylor to strengthen their grip on college hoops.

