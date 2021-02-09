Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South Carolina in OT

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left in the extra frame. The thriller came just hours after after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2).

