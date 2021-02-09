Advertisement

Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South Carolina in OT

South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

The freshman scored nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left in the extra frame.  The thriller came just hours after after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

Aliyah Boston had 17  points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

