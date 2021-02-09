Broadband push continues for rural 2-state residents

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says 80,000 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in central Georgia.

In a more than $200 million investment, three electric and internet companies will come together to provide better internet access in nearly 20 counties: Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Spalding and Upson.

The rollout starts in June.

The governor says this year shows just how much this was needed.

“As the country faced down a once in a century global pandemic, it became even clearer how critical access to broadband is in our communities, especially for rural ones,” he said.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a similar bill back in September.

It gives incentives to small companies to work with internet providers and bring broadband internet access to more homes in rural South Carolina.

Lawmakers said then more legislation is expected this year, but nothing has been filed yet.

