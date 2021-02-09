Advertisement

Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.

“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.

The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Democrats set to discuss lawsuit against Kemp
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
The Augusta University Health mass vaccination site is in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.
How to get a COVID-19 shot at AU Health’s new vaccine hub

Latest News

USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
USC Aiken player overcomes major injuries to play game
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine resigns
Sen. Raphael Warnock gets to work on Capitol Hill
Sen. Raphael Warnock talks about new bills he backs in first term
Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl...
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day