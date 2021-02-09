AP source: MLB slightly deadening ball amid HR surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.

MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.

A person familiar with the note spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the memo was sent privately.

