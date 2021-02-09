Advertisement

AP source: MLB slightly deadening ball amid HR surge

Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the...
Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, vowing Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, to report under the original schedule.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.

MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.

A person familiar with the note spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the memo was sent privately.

