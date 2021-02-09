Advertisement

Aiken City Council moves forward on remote-meeting ordinance

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve an ordinance allowing the council to hold remote meetings.

Once it’s passed, the council can have remote meetings for any reason, like severe weather, and not just the pandemic.

It means the council won’t have to go through an emergency ordinance to arrange it.

This was just the first reading, which means it still needs to go through second and third readings before it passes.

