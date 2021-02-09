Advertisement

85 women accept invite to second Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eighty-five amateur women golfers will take part in the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur event at Augusta National Golf Club the week before the Masters, the club announced Tuesday.

Invitations to the event were sent in January.

“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”

This is the second running of the event after last year’s was canceled because of COVID-19.

The first two rounds of the 2021 event will take place at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 31 and April 1. A practice round will then take place at ANGC on April 2 with the final round of the tournament on April 3.

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of the event on April 3 from noon to 3 p.m.

Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 2 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, and the Masters Tournament.

Tickets to ANWA have already sold out.

