$6M grant to help Richmond County residents avoid eviction

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Commission is set Tuesday to approve $6 million in federal funds to help residents at risk of eviction.

According to Augusta Housing and Community Development, the funding will assist local rental households at 80% or below the area median income. The priority will be helping households with unemployment due to the pandemic.

The grant will fund a new program separate from the rental assistance offered with funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to city Administrator Odie Donald II. The grant “allows us to be much more flexible with awards and expand support for our residents,” Donald said.

The deadline to distribute the funds is Dec. 31, so officials hope to partner with a local nonprofit for speed and efficiency, according to Donald.

To apply for rental assistance, call 706-821-1797.

“This past year, many families have found themselves fighting pandemic related hardships on many fronts,” Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said in a news release. “As we work hard to return to normal, part of our mission is easing the burden on families as best we can. That is why I am grateful for this latest round of emergency rental assistance funding for Augusta residents.”

