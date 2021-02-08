Advertisement

‘Unresolved operational issues’ blamed in deadly Ga. liquid nitrogen accident

Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in...
Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga., following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people.((Scott Rogers//The Times via AP))
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new details from the organization investigating the liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people last month at a Gainesville chicken plant.

Investigators are focusing on the system for freezing chicken.

They say the plant had “unresolved operational issues on the conveyor that appear to have resulted in the accidental release of liquid nitrogen in the flash freezing bath.”

They say one of the lines was shut down the morning of the leak.

And a maintenance worker reported the measuring system “indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath used to flash freeze the chicken products.”

The full investigation into the incident could take years.

