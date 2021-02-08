United Way to help link local folks with free rides

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new United Way program will connect eligible local residents to free Lyft rides, helping them get to work, medical appointments, school, food distribution sites and other critical destinations.

The service, Ride United, was launched after the United Way of the CSRA received a grant to help connect eligible 211 callers to free Lyft rides.

Through a partnership with Lyft and General Motors, the United Way will schedule and dispatch rides for eligible individuals, either on demand or up to a week in advance.

Service is determined through the United Way’s 211 Helpline and is offered to callers in Columbia and Richmond counties.

Brittany Burnett, president and CEO of the United Way of the CSRA, said callers to the Helpline sometimes lack access to transportation to utilize resources they’re being referred to.

Lack of transportation keeps many from securing interviews and jobs, accessing critical health care services, fulfilling other needs, Burnett said in a statement.

“We’re confident this partnership will help fill the gap towards addressing those issues,” Burnett said.

People in need of transportation assistance are encouraged to dial 211 from any phone or 706-826-1492 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule needed rides.

