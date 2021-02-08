Advertisement

Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar — despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.

Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Local player wears '44' to honor his brother on Signing Day
Lincoln County player wears ‘44’ to honor brother who passed from cancer
South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Brooks Koepka walks up to the 9th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf...
Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open