Teachers continue to plead for COVID-19 vaccine as S.C. rollout grows

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As South Carolina expands who can get a vaccine, it still doesn’t include teachers.

Teacher groups have repeatedly asked Gov. Henry McMaster to add teachers to the rollout. But Sunday night on social media, McMaster said adding teachers would be “unethical, immoral, and absolutely unacceptable.”

McMaster wants kids to return to the classroom, learning face to face for a full five days a week. But many teachers aren’t on board.

“This is not sustainable. What we’re asking our school staff to do right now,” Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association said.

Educator groups across the state say for that to happen, they need vaccinations first.

“We’re limited on time. The school year is winding away. And the longer we push off educator vaccine access, the less we can experience the benefits instructionally that, that could have for our students,” Kelly said.

Last week, McMaster announced the move to bump 65-year-olds up on the vaccine priority list making them next in line.

Educators are asking for the same prioritization.

In a tweet, the governor called that move “unacceptable,” arguing that the elderly are more likely to die from COVID-19.

“I don’t think it is an either-or choice. This isn’t about the elderly or about educators. This is about let’s find a way to do both.”

Since the start of the pandemic, many of our local districts have faced staffing issues due to quarantine. Kelly says that’s been the biggest challenge during the pandemic.

“Right now, our schools are struggling with insufficient and inconsistent staffing levels,” she said.

Both Georgia and South Carolina vaccination plans have teachers falling into Phase 1B.

“It’s a little scary. I’ve had a number of teachers that I’ve had as a patient that were infected in the workplace,” said Dr. Roger MacArthur, infectious disease expert at the Medical College of Georgia.

MacArthur says he wants to see kids in the classroom, but he thinks the hybrid schedules might stick around a while longer.

“Everyone’s going to feel better when we get more of these vaccines into the arms of teachers,” he said.

Something teachers say can’t come soon enough.

“If our goal is to educate our students to provide them with the high-quality instruction that they need and deserve, then vaccine access is essential,” Kelly said.

To read more about the phased rollout plan and who lands where, click here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.