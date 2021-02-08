South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll

(AP) - South Carolina is back where the Gamecocks started the season — at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

South Carolina regained the top spot, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will be tested right away. They visit No. 2 UConn on Monday night in the 60th matchup ever between the top two teams in the poll. These same two teams met five years ago to the day in another 1-2 contest. The positions were reversed and the Huskies stayed the No. 1 team with a 12-point win. UConn moved up one spot to No. 2 on Monday after then-No. 1 Louisville lost at home to No. 4 North Carolina State last week.

The Cardinals fell to third, the Wolfpack remained fourth and Stanford is fifth.

