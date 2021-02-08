S.C. vaccine appointments start today for 65-year-olds: Learn how to get one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be available on Monday for more than 309,000 South Carolinians.

Vaccine clinics will begin scheduling appointments for those 65 and older, opening the door for those 65 to 69.

Those interested can get information about nearby vaccine appointments through two DHEC sources:

The line features more than 200 call-takers who will help people get the information they need to schedule an appointment.

In a briefing with journalists on Friday, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said the call center was handling thousands of calls a day with minimal wait times. However, Davidson did caution that vaccine supply remains limited.

“I realize that there is frustration right now in the community, I’ve heard the same from family and friends, but we encourage people to keep checking our website, keep looking for opportunities to get our vaccine, we need to focus on those most at risk,” he said.

DHEC data shows 87.8% of all South Carolina’s COVID-19 deaths were people ages 61 and older.

