Orangeburg Massacre ceremony will be virtual this morning

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — The commemoration of South Carolina’s deadliest day during the civil rights movement will be virtual this year.

The organizers of the Orangeburg Massacre remembrance typically want as much public attention as possible so history won’t forget the three Black South Carolina State University students killed on Feb. 8, 1968.

The students were shot by state troopers during a protest against a segregated bowling alley.

Because of COVID-19, the university says the wreath laying and memorial flame lighting ceremonies Monday at the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza will be on Zoom.

Attorney and state Rep. Justin Bamberg will be the guest speaker.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtc-yqrj4jG9UuHVZUKlRaPfrTzZrEyFAH.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.