New traffic light installed at Wrightsboro Road, Gateway Boulevard

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Gateway Boulevard was set to enter flash mode Monday.

Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on Wrightsboro and red flashing lights on Gateway. Flashing yellow means proceed with caution through the intersection and red indicates stop.

These rules apply until the signal is fully operational.

Weather permitting, the signalized intersection will enter full stop-and-go mode on Thursday.

