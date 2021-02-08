Advertisement

New traffic light installed at Wrightsboro Road, Gateway Boulevard

his is the new traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Gateway Boulevard.
his is the new traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Gateway Boulevard.(WRDW)
By WRDW/WAGT
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly installed traffic signal at Wrightsboro Road and Gateway Boulevard was set to enter flash mode Monday.

Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on Wrightsboro and red flashing lights on Gateway. Flashing yellow means proceed with caution through the intersection and red indicates stop.

These rules apply until the signal is fully operational.

Weather permitting, the signalized intersection will enter full stop-and-go mode on Thursday.

MORE | United Way to help link local folks with free rides

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Sweaters
South Carolina women create special sweaters to help others
FOB
Veterans find support, friendship at South Carolina refuge
Cookies
It's Girl Scout cookie time in CSRA: What you need to know
The Ingka Group, better known for its stores like IKEA, bought nearly 11,000 acres of land near...
IKEA owner buys nearly 11,000 acres in Georgia for conservation
Aiken City Council moves forward on remote-meeting ordinance