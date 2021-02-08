Advertisement

New S.C. health chief works to build confidence in COVID vaccines

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the leader of South Carolina’s public health agency, Dr. Edward Simmer knows he faces big challenges with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

New data shows more than 68% of South Carolinians want the COVID vaccine, but that number drops by as much as 20 points in some rural areas.

The newly confirmed director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to change that.

Simmer said Friday he wants to prioritize confidence in the vaccine. Simmer said there is a gap not only in knowledge about the vaccine but in its availability as well. So one of his first instructions to DHEC staff was to begin work to tackle those disparities.

For that, he says working with those communities is key.

MORE | After fighting for his life, Orangeburg County deputy gets police escort home

“I’ve asked our staff to make that No. 1 priority moving forward, is making those relationships happen, and getting to vaccine to those communities,” he said.

DHEC will do that, Simmer said, by utilizing the resources that are already in place.

“Identify community partners who can help us organize vaccination events,” he said. “Work with local community leaders that can be local elected officials but also informal leaders like, you know, Neighborhood Association presidents and spiritual leaders to identify groups that are eligible for the vaccine and want to receive it.”

And then, he says, DHEC needs to take the vaccine to them, “rather than asking them to come to us. "

Dr. Edward Simmer
Dr. Edward Simmer(WRDW)

Simmer says the agency is still working on a new online system that should simply the vaccine sign-up process. He said while it has taken a bit longer to set up, he hopes it should come within a week.

People can also call the DHEC COVID-19 Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 to schedule their appointments if they are eligible. DHEC now has 300 people staffing the vaccine line.

Simmer takes over the agency, becoming the first physician to lead the agency in four decades, also aware of concerns over who should be eligible for the vaccine when.

Teacher groups have advocated making teachers eligible for the vaccine now.

Simmer says he is in favor of potentially moving teachers and school staffers up in Phase 1B. But he says the challenge is that opening vaccines to them too soon could cause a shortage of supply.

Teachers are set to be eligible when the next vaccine phase, Phase 1B, opens up. There is no set date yet for when that will happen.

Simmer said he is optimistic that teachers will be able to receive the vaccine before the end of the school year, but he would not make promises.

“I am hopeful that we’ll be able to have a lot more people vaccinated by May, including teachers and support,” he said. “But I don’t want to promise something I don’t know for sure because we just don’t know how much vaccine we’ll get between now and then.”

Vaccinating S.C. teachers
McMaster says S.C. teachers need to return face-to-face regardless of vaccine
S.C. teachers keep pushing for COVID-19 vaccine priority
S.C. senators push legislation to vaccinate teachers quickly

Johnson & Johnson has asked federal regulators to green-light its vaccine, the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost supplies. That, Simmer said, would help in getting more South Carolinians vaccinated in an accelerated pace.

Earlier on Friday, the state’s Department of Education said all of the state’s school districts are now either ready with finalized teacher vaccine plans or are working on finalizing them.

MORE | Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments
Stock graphic
At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Two local players take on the Super Bowl
2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl

Latest News

Timothy Taylor
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?
COVID-19 vaccine
Why are South Carolina smokers ahead of others on vaccination list?
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Golden Harvest plans 2 contactless food giveaways this week
Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in...
‘Unresolved operational issues’ blamed in deadly Ga. liquid nitrogen accident
A wallet found in the walls of a Tybee Island cottage is back in the right hands now.
Old wallet finds its way home after decades inside a Tybee cottage wall