Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments
Stock graphic
At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Two local players take on the Super Bowl
2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl

Latest News

Technological advancements in the instrument suite of this Mars rover are also being used back...
Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
Technological advancements in the instrument suite of this Mars rover are also being used back...
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’