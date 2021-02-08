Advertisement

Even with a slight delay, vaccination ramps up in Augusta

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic’s opening was delayed by a couple of days, there are plenty of shots being being given in Augusta.

The Augusta University Health vaccination hub was supposed to open Monday on Washington Road. But AU Health says it just received vaccines Monday afternoon, so the clinic will open Wednesday.

It’s the clinic we told you about last week with Augusta National Golf Club paying the bill. It’ll be at the old SteinMart store in the Washington Square shopping center next to the 2nd and Charles.

But Augusta National did a lot more than provide a vaccine site; it and the CSRA Community Foundation together donated $2 million.

At another vaccination site ...

About 600 people are getting vaccinated at the Department of Public Health’s Augusta site. It’s one way in and one way out with the line wrapped around the building.

The line looks long, but Richmond County’s DPH has it down to a science.

“It was outstanding,” vaccine recipient William Kieling said. “It was a very smooth operation. It was flawless.”

I-TEAM | Suicide rates increase during COVID-19 pandemic-stricken year

Kieling said he expected an hour and a half wait, but it took less than 30 minutes. It’s three steps, and each patient is one step closer to normal.

“We’ve also added some resources that have helped our scheduling,” Dr. Stephen Goggans from the East Central Health District said. “We’ve gotten some students and others and volunteers helping us.”

Goggans says they plan to vaccinate up to 800 a day in the coming months.

“We’ve been able to get a larger share of our orders,” Goggans said. “I think that’s a reflection of the fact that there’s been some increase at the state level.”

Helping those who are underserved

The efforts in Augusta are growing. The donations from Augusta National and the Community Foundation are helping DPH create another mobile vaccination team to help underserved areas.

“There are people who have trouble with computers or internet access or transportation,” Goggans said. “For those populations, it’s really important that we do outreach.”

That same donation is getting AU’s mass vaccination clinic off the ground. Crews worked Monday to get their Washington Square location ready to go.

“We are doing a dry run tomorrow to make sure that we work out any of the kinks before the public presents to the Washington Square location on Wednesday,” Dr. Joshua Wyche said.

AU says they plan to use every dose they received Monday afternoon by the end of the day on Saturday as our community works to get this science in arms.

Goggans expects more providers to start vaccinating in the next month. He says after that happens, they will shift their focus more to underserved communities.

MORE | S.C. rural clinics face hurdles as demand grows for COVID-19 shots

