Advertisement

Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died.

He was 58. Gomez died unexpectedly at home Sunday, his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Gomez joined ESPN as a Phoenix-based reporter in 2003 after being a sports columnist and national baseball writer at The Arizona Republic since 1997. He was best known at the network for his coverage of Barry Bonds and his pursuit of the home-run record during the steroid controversy.

He was a correspondent on ESPN’s “SportsCenter”, “Baseball Tonight” and additional shows, including the network’s “Wednesday Night Baseball” package.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Local player wears '44' to honor his brother on Signing Day
Lincoln County player wears ‘44’ to honor brother who passed from cancer
South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Brooks Koepka walks up to the 9th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf...
Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9