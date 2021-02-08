Lincoln County player wears ‘44’ to honor brother who passed from cancer

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Signing Day has come and gone, but we still have local guys agreeing to play college ball.

Today in Lincoln County, Miles Parks signed with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. And for Parks and his family, this day goes far beyond football.

When the Lincoln County High School player put pen to paper this morning, he lived out a dream he’s been chasing for years. A dream to play football at the next level.

“I’d like to thank my family, thank God, and thank my coaching staff for all the work they put in, the work I put in, time they put in to get this scholarship,” Miles said.

Football runs in the Park’s family. His dad, Anthony, played and had dreams of going pro. Now, he’s watching as a proud fan as his youngest son lives out his dream.

“Having the opportunity to see him sign this scholarship and help him navigate the waters that he’ll be traveling now,” Anthony Parks said.

As Anthony and his wife Melissa watched their son sign, they wore clothes with the number ’44.’

44 was Anthony’s number back in his playing days. 44 was also worn by their oldest son, Austin, back in his days at Lincoln County.

Austin also wanted to play football in college, but he had to focus on another fight.

“His dream was interrupted because he was diagnosed with cancer his senior year, so he had to fight a cancer battle. He gained his wings in 2018,” Melissa said.

Now Miles wears it proudly. He wore his ’44′ jersey to sign, representing the school he played for, the father who helped get him here, and the guardian angel of his brother always watching over him.

To honor Austin, the Red Devils are retiring the number 44 this year, meaning the number will forever be linked to Austin, Miles, and the Parks family.

