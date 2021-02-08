Advertisement

Lincoln County player wears ‘44’ to honor brother who passed from cancer

By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Signing Day has come and gone, but we still have local guys agreeing to play college ball.

Today in Lincoln County, Miles Parks signed with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. And for Parks and his family, this day goes far beyond football.

When the Lincoln County High School player put pen to paper this morning, he lived out a dream he’s been chasing for years. A dream to play football at the next level.

“I’d like to thank my family, thank God, and thank my coaching staff for all the work they put in, the work I put in, time they put in to get this scholarship,” Miles said.

Football runs in the Park’s family. His dad, Anthony, played and had dreams of going pro. Now, he’s watching as a proud fan as his youngest son lives out his dream.

“Having the opportunity to see him sign this scholarship and help him navigate the waters that he’ll be traveling now,” Anthony Parks said.

As Anthony and his wife Melissa watched their son sign, they wore clothes with the number ’44.’

44 was Anthony’s number back in his playing days. 44 was also worn by their oldest son, Austin, back in his days at Lincoln County.

Austin also wanted to play football in college, but he had to focus on another fight.

“His dream was interrupted because he was diagnosed with cancer his senior year, so he had to fight a cancer battle. He gained his wings in 2018,” Melissa said.

Now Miles wears it proudly. He wore his ’44′ jersey to sign, representing the school he played for, the father who helped get him here, and the guardian angel of his brother always watching over him.

To honor Austin, the Red Devils are retiring the number 44 this year, meaning the number will forever be linked to Austin, Miles, and the Parks family.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Brooks Koepka walks up to the 9th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf...
Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9