As court backlog looms over Georgia and South Carolina, March may bring relief

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The pandemic has caused unprecedented changes to the two-state region’s court systems as most in-person proceedings, like jury trials, remain suspended. That has some attorneys and judges worried.

In Georgia

On Sunday, Georgia Chief Justice Harold D. Melton extended for another month the statewide judicial emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under state law, the Chief Justice is authorized to declare an emergency for 30 days at a time, and Sunday’s order is nearly identical to the last extension order he signed on Jan. 8.

It continues the suspension of jury trials but signals they could resume next month, noting that “the surge in COVID-19 cases that led to the suspension of jury trials appears now to be declining.

Assuming that conditions generally continue to improve, it is anticipated that the next extension order on March 9 will authorize superior and state courts, in their discretion, to resume jury trials as local conditions allow,” the order says.

“We have never shut down the courts since this emergency began,” Melton said. “However, because we compel people to come to court, and due to the large numbers of people required for jury trials, early on we suspended jury trials and most grand jury proceedings. Since then, our courts across the state have been hard at work putting in place plans for their resumption in compliance with public health guidance and guidelines by the Judicial COVID-19 Task Force to safeguard the health and safety of all involved.”

Augusta-based Judge Wade Padgett last month testified before Georgia lawmakers that it could take up to three years for the state to dig out of the backlog of jury trials delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Getting out from under the backlog will keep the court system busy, and Padgett was there with Melton to ask lawmakers for more money.

In South Carolina

Jury trials remain suspended in South Carolina, as well, under an order from the state Supreme Court.

However, the continued delay has some attorneys concerned about what this will mean for their clients who are yearning for justice and closure.

“They are forced to live with this hanging over their head causing them all sorts of worry and stress,” attorney Mark Bringardner said. “They don’t know what the outcome’s going to be, and they don’t even know when there will be an outcome.”

The pandemic has left many people in limbo within the state’s court system, and Bringardner is worried it has given an advantage to some.

“Court closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have provided some assistance to certain parties who are incentivized not to settle their cases for one reason or another. They are more than happy to use the COVID excuse not to participate actively in a case.” Bringardner said. “If a party has no willingness to comply and no deadline to comply with, it can serve their interest, if that is their goal.”

Others worry the suspension has increased the court system’s backlog of cases.

“There has already been an enormous backlog in the docket. I think it just hasn’t been brought to the public attention until now,” criminal reform advocate Allie Menegakis said. “Before COVID, the average wait time for a jury trial was over two years and sometimes it took more than a month to get a bond motion to be reconsidered or get something on the docket.”

Menegakis is the founder of SC4CJR, a nonprofit organization working to promote holistic criminal justice reform. She said the pandemic has exposed some of the critical flaws that already existed within South Carolina’s courts.

“Here, we don’t have any kind of time limit, so there’s no requirement for the state to bring a case to trial within any amount of time,” Menegakis said. “I think that really effects the human dignity of defendants…and that affects every one involved including family members and the alleged victims in these cases.”

All they can really do now is wait until the South Carolina Supreme Court lifts its order.

The latest version of the order came down from the state’s chief justice in January.

“I find that since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has required unprecedented changes to ordinary court operations throughout the state. These changes have impacted not only judges, attorneys, and court staff, but also those who use the courts,” SC Chief Justice Donald Beatty said.

“I further find that in light of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina, and the expectation by the medical community and experts that the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the near future, it is prudent to once again make changes to the operations of the circuit, family, probate, and master-in-equity courts for the protection of those who work within the courts, as well as those who use the courts,” Beatty said. “Based on the foregoing, all in-person proceedings statewide beginning on or after January 11, 2021 are hereby suspended until further Order of the Chief Justice.”

The suspension does not mean the courts are closed.

Some are using virtual technology to still do some business, and there are exceptions to the suspension for things like bond hearings and other emergency matters.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC