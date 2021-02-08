Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Five strokes behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele entering the round, Koepka shot a 6-under 65 to finish at 19-under 265. The four-time major champion also won in 2015 at TPC Scottsdale for the first of his eight PGA Tour titles.

On the 334-yard 17th, Koepka hit a fairway wood short and left of the green, then holed out to the largest roar of the day from the crowd limited to 5,000 a day.

