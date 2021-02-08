Advertisement

Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka walks up to the 9th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf...
Brooks Koepka walks up to the 9th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Five strokes behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele entering the round, Koepka shot a 6-under 65 to finish at 19-under 265. The four-time major champion also won in 2015 at TPC Scottsdale for the first of his eight PGA Tour titles.

On the 334-yard 17th, Koepka hit a fairway wood short and left of the green, then holed out to the largest roar of the day from the crowd limited to 5,000 a day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Local player wears '44' to honor his brother on Signing Day
Lincoln County player wears ‘44’ to honor brother who passed from cancer
South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9