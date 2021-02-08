Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred over the weekend.

Timothy Taylor, 36, is being sought in connection with the incident that happened Sunday in the 3500 block of Jonathan Circle, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Daniel Madden or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

