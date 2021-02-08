Advertisement

Group calls on South Carolina to end license plates featuring Confederate flag

South Carolina license plate featuring the Confederate flag.
South Carolina license plate featuring the Confederate flag.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A national group is now calling on South Carolina and other states to discontinue license plates featuring the Confederate flag.

In a recent statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, urged the Palmetto State, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Virginia to ban Confederate imagery from being featured on new plates.

“No state should promote a symbol of the traitors who sought to perpetuate slavery and white supremacy,” said Ibrahim Hooper, CAIR’s national communications director. “Every time a confederate flag is placed on a state’s license plate, it is a tacit state endorsement of racism.”

MORE | Demonstrators hold ‘Stop the Hate’ rally in Charleston

The statement comes after South Carolina Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford filed a bill that would ban the Confederate battle flag from newly-issued plates for members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Specialty plates are issued for a two-year period at the cost of a $30 fee in South Carolina, a portion of which goes to civic organizations such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Rutherford’s bill has since been referred to the Education and Public Works Committee in the South Carolina House as of Jan. 12.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced it will no longer issue specialty plates featuring the flag. The state also said it will continue to recognize the Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization.

CAIR’s statement also references a 2015 Supreme Court ruling, which states that a state can reject plates bearing the Confederate flag because they’re considered speech by the government.

Soon after, Maryland recalling plates, while Virginia began featuring an alternate design to the flag.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments
Stock graphic
At least 5 injured in 7-car wreck on Bobby Jones Expressway
Apartments for rent sign
In 2 Georgia counties, CDC order doesn’t stop evictions
Two local players take on the Super Bowl
2 local players get a chance to shine during Super Bowl

Latest News

Timothy Taylor
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?
COVID-19 vaccine
Why are South Carolina smokers ahead of others on vaccination list?
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Golden Harvest plans 2 contactless food giveaways this week
Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in...
‘Unresolved operational issues’ blamed in deadly Ga. liquid nitrogen accident
A wallet found in the walls of a Tybee Island cottage is back in the right hands now.
Old wallet finds its way home after decades inside a Tybee cottage wall