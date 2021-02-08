Group calls on South Carolina to end license plates featuring Confederate flag

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A national group is now calling on South Carolina and other states to discontinue license plates featuring the Confederate flag.

In a recent statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, urged the Palmetto State, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Virginia to ban Confederate imagery from being featured on new plates.

“No state should promote a symbol of the traitors who sought to perpetuate slavery and white supremacy,” said Ibrahim Hooper, CAIR’s national communications director. “Every time a confederate flag is placed on a state’s license plate, it is a tacit state endorsement of racism.”

The statement comes after South Carolina Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford filed a bill that would ban the Confederate battle flag from newly-issued plates for members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Specialty plates are issued for a two-year period at the cost of a $30 fee in South Carolina, a portion of which goes to civic organizations such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Rutherford’s bill has since been referred to the Education and Public Works Committee in the South Carolina House as of Jan. 12.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced it will no longer issue specialty plates featuring the flag . The state also said it will continue to recognize the Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization.

CAIR’s statement also references a 2015 Supreme Court ruling, which states that a state can reject plates bearing the Confederate flag because they’re considered speech by the government.

Soon after, Maryland recalling plates, while Virginia began featuring an alternate design to the flag.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.