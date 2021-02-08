Golden Harvest plans 2 contactless food giveaways this week
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is back with two drive-thru mobile market food distributions this week.
The first will be Wednesday at Christway Christian Church, 4004 Prescott Drive in Martinez. It will be from 10-11:30 a.m.
The other one will be Saturday at Golden Harvest, 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
The events are no-contact, so the food will be loaded into your trunk.
Both events are for Georgia residents.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.