Golden Harvest plans 2 contactless food giveaways this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is back with two drive-thru mobile market food distributions this week.

The first will be Wednesday at Christway Christian Church, 4004 Prescott Drive in Martinez. It will be from 10-11:30 a.m.

The other one will be Saturday at Golden Harvest, 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

The events are no-contact, so the food will be loaded into your trunk.

Both events are for Georgia residents.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.