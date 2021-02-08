Advertisement

Golden Harvest plans 2 contactless food giveaways this week

Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is back with two drive-thru mobile market food distributions this week.

The first will be Wednesday at Christway Christian Church, 4004 Prescott Drive in Martinez. It will be from 10-11:30 a.m.

The other one will be Saturday at Golden Harvest, 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

The events are no-contact, so the food will be loaded into your trunk.

Both events are for Georgia residents.

