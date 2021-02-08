Advertisement

Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges

Jason Michael Musgrove
Jason Michael Musgrove(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Army major from Grovetown has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Jason Michael Musgrove, 41, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 360 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to “production of child pornography”

Musgrove also was ordered to pay restitution of $9,000 to the victims and to register as a sex offender, according to Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

CRIME | Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted that he produced and attempted to share child pornography on the internet. His crimes were uncovered by the FBI.

“It is beyond comprehension that someone in a position sworn to protect American citizens would take advantage and traumatize vulnerable children,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in the release. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such abhorrent crimes.”

At the time of his December 2019 arrest, Musgrove served as an integrated threat operations officer, assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Musgrove currently is facing administrative separation from the U.S. Army, officials say.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Sweaters
South Carolina women create special sweaters to help others
FOB
Veterans find support, friendship at South Carolina refuge
Cookies
It's Girl Scout cookie time in CSRA: What you need to know
The Ingka Group, better known for its stores like IKEA, bought nearly 11,000 acres of land near...
IKEA owner buys nearly 11,000 acres in Georgia for conservation
Aiken City Council moves forward on remote-meeting ordinance