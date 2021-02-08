Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Army major from Grovetown has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Jason Michael Musgrove, 41, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 360 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to “production of child pornography”

Musgrove also was ordered to pay restitution of $9,000 to the victims and to register as a sex offender, according to Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted that he produced and attempted to share child pornography on the internet. His crimes were uncovered by the FBI.

“It is beyond comprehension that someone in a position sworn to protect American citizens would take advantage and traumatize vulnerable children,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in the release. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such abhorrent crimes.”

At the time of his December 2019 arrest, Musgrove served as an integrated threat operations officer, assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Musgrove currently is facing administrative separation from the U.S. Army, officials say.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

