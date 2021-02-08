Advertisement

Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety officials are poised to announce the long-awaited conclusion of what likely caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the probable cause and any recommendations to prevent future disasters. Bryant and the others were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County on Jan. 26, 2020. The helicopter crashed in thick fog north of Los Angeles.

Officials say there was no sign of mechanical failure and they believe the crash was accidental.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Jason Michael Musgrove
Former U.S. Army major from Grovetown sentenced on child pornography charges
File image
Grovetown 40-year-old killed in crash at I-520, Wheeler Road
File image
Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub
This was the aftermath of a drive-by shooting that injured two people Feb. 7, 2021, at...
Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

Latest News

Local player wears '44' to honor his brother on Signing Day
Lincoln County player wears ‘44’ to honor brother who passed from cancer
South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll
Brooks Koepka walks up to the 9th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf...
Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9