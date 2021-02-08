Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start off the work week with mostly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures seasonal in the lower 60s. Our next rainmaker moves in through the day on Tuesday and will likely bring in some warmer air to the region.

Rain Totals (WRDW)

Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. A frontal system will move in and stall over the region Wednesday through Friday keeping scattered showers in the forecast; however, temperatures will be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows only in the 50s. The heaviest and most widespread showers look to move through Thursday night into Friday morning.

