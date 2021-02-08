Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off the work week with mostly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures just a little warmer than average, in the mid 60s. Tonight we’ll notice an increase in cloud cover as our next rainmaker moves in through the day on Tuesday. With the rain chances in the morning we’ll likely see warmer temperatures by the afternoon reaching the mid to upper 60s in some locations. Rain totals between now and Wednesday look to be around a quarter of an inch.

Forecasted rain totals through Wednesday. (WRDW)

A frontal system will move in and stall over the region Wednesday through Friday keeping scattered showers in the forecast; however, temperatures will be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows only in the 50s. The heaviest and most widespread showers look to move through Thursday night through the day on Saturday. Rain totals by the the weekend could reach 1-1.5 inches.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.