Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening, but we should remain rain free until after midnight. Rain coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered into early Tuesday morning. Lows will be mild for February and stay in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Rain remains possible across the CSRA early Tuesday, but everyone should be dry by lunchtime. Rain totals are expected to stay below 0.10″. We are expecting to stay dry Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and warm highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the west/northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold air damming will likely form Wednesday creating a big temperature divide across the CSRA. Northern counties Wednesday afternoon will likely stay cool with highs in the 50s. Warmer highs will be found in the southern CSRA Wednesday where they could potentially reach the mid 60s. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday as warm/humid air in the upper levels overrides the slightly cooler air at the surface. Rain totals don’t look to be more than 0.25″ through Wednesday.

Cold air damming will likely dissipate Thursday and allow warmer air to move into the region. Lows early Thursday will likely be near 50 with highs in the afternoon getting into the mid and upper 60s. Scattered showers are expected to continue Thursday as a front hangs around the region.

Rain chances remain elevated Friday into the weekend. Temperatures for the weekend will be cooler with highs dropping back down to near or slightly below normal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.