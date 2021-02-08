Opening delayed by 2 days for AU Health vaccination hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, Augusta University Health was set to open the doors of its new mass vaccination clinic in a former SteinMart on Washington Road.

However, the opening has been delayed until Wednesday due to lack of vaccine supplies.

The building is owned by Augusta National Golf Club, which has donated its use as well as $1 million toward operating costs. The Community Foundation of the CSRA is also pitching in $1 million.

AU Health plans to use the clinic, with plenty of space inside and parking at the Washington Square shopping center, as long as it’s needed.

“It really is an ideal facility for conducting a mass vaccination site like this,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, AU’s chief medical officer.

AU hopes to ramp up vaccinations to thousands a day at this new location, all depending on vaccine supply.

The financial donations also will allow the opening of pop-up clinics in underserved communities, including the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. The contribution also will fund the launch of AU Health’s first mobile vaccination unit.

In addition, funding will allow the East Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health to add a second mobile vaccination unit. These units will target services to residents of Richmond County who lack transportation or experience other barriers to vaccination.

With the new clinic on Washington Road and one in Aiken County, AU Health is stepping up its vaccinations efforts.

Officials, however, stress that vaccinations are limited to those people in the current vaccination group, which in Georgia is Phase 1A+. That includes health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults ages 65 and older and their caregivers, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

AU also says people need to sign up for appointments instead of just showing up. When you do come, you don’t need to be there more than 15 minutes early.

Appointments for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine can be made at https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.