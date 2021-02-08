All Augusta library branches set to reopen today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an extended closure due to COVID-19 concerns, Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches are scheduled to reopen today.

Officials originally planned to reopen the branches at the beginning of February, but soon after that announcement said they’d decided to keep them closed for another week.

The branches, however, will be closed on Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

Even though they’re reopening, the branches will be offering curbside pickup only. Staff will also be quarantining books for 72 hours after they’re returned.

During the closure, due dates on all library materials were extended, no fines accrued and pickup deadlines for materials on hold were extended.

