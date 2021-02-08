After fighting for his life, Orangeburg County deputy gets police escort home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A procession was held in honor of Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. Dexter Ladson as he made it back home after more than two months in the hospital.

“It all came down on him that Friday night, Saturday and taking the little over-the-counter stuff, he thought that was going to help, but when he realized that it was getting worse Sunday, that’s when he was like, ‘I’ve got to go to the hospital,’” said his sister Tarnisha Washington.

That was back on Nov. 22 when he tested positive for coronavirus and was also diagnosed with double pneumonia.

“COVID is real. It’s no joke. Being in the hospital without your family is no joke,” his sister said.

His sister said doctors were amazed by his recovery.

“Because the whole time he was on that ventilator, his blood pressured stayed the same, his heart rate stayed the same, his organs, nothing shut down. So, they were calling him a miracle from day one. They was like, they never had a patient like him before,” she said.

And when she heard her brother was finally headed home, “I called Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and Capt. James Green and all they said was, ‘Say no more.’”

Then there was the procession that escorted him home from the hospital on Friday.

“When he saw that, he broke down and cried. He said, ‘I’m so happy.’ He said, ‘I’m so happy and I’m glad to be home.”

The deputy lieutenant is still undergoing physical therapy and is also being treated for bed sores, but after nearly 30 years with the department, his sister says he’s eager to get back to work.

“He is pushing himself because he wants to get back to doing what he loves to do. He loves working with the kids. He loves protecting our community and the sheriff’s office, oh man, that’s his heart.”

The sheriff’s agency said: “We were thrilled to bring our brother home.”

