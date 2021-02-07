Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatchers confirm two people were shot at Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill West in Augusta.

The victims told investigators they were walking near the front of the apartment complex when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant started shooting.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.

At this time, deputies do not have a suspect description, but they do believe the suspect was in a gray car. They do not know the make or model.

The call initially came in at 1:58 p.m. Sunday.

An outbreak of shootings

There’s been a recent string of shootings — many apparently unrelated — across the CSRA, raising concern among some local residents . Among the shootings:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.