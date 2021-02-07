Two people hurt in reported drive-by shooting at Cedarwood Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatchers confirm two people were shot at Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill West in Augusta.
The victims told investigators they were walking near the front of the apartment complex when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant started shooting.
Both victims were transported by ambulance to Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.
At this time, deputies do not have a suspect description, but they do believe the suspect was in a gray car. They do not know the make or model.
The call initially came in at 1:58 p.m. Sunday.
An outbreak of shootings
There’s been a recent string of shootings — many apparently unrelated — across the CSRA, raising concern among some local residents. Among the shootings:
- Daytron Merriweather, 29, of Johnston, S.C., was shot late Thursday at the Budgetel at 954 Fifth St. in Augusta. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m.
- On Tuesday night, a 61-year-old man who was shot in the right ankle in the woods near the 3600 block of Brussels Street by an unknown person.
- Also Tuesday night, a 46-year-old woman was injured in the upper chest in a drive-by shooting at 2224 Grand Blvd.
- On Jan. 29, a juvenile was injured in a shooting at the Brickyard Village Apartments, 125 Springfield St. in Thomson.
- On Jan. 28, a 71-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Chesterfield Street, near Hampton Avenue, in Aiken. A suspect was arrested.
- Just before 3 p.m. Jan. 26, a pregnant woman was shot in front of her home on Drayton Drive in Augusta. She gave birth after the shooting, and she and the baby were doing fine.
- On the morning of Jan. 25, two men were shot in an apparent road rage incident along Interstate 20 near Grovetown. One victim was stable and the other was critical after they were transported to Doctors Hospital. A truck driver was arrested.
- Also on Jan. 25, a male victim was shot around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Boy Scout Road in Augusta. The victim was conscious, but was unable to provide a description of the person who shot him.
- On the night of Jan. 23, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Olive Road in Augusta, where a male victim inside a vehicle had been shot in the leg.
- On Jan. 22, a male was wounded in the leg in a shooting 10th Avenue in Augusta.
- On the night of Jan. 21, a shooting on Etterlee Road left 50-year-old Jerry L. Harden dead. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged Alec Hadden with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
